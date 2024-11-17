FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Stock Position Reduced by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 69.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

FCN opened at $194.96 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.93 and a twelve month high of $243.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.12.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.16 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 8.37%. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FCN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

