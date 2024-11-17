Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW) Short Interest Update

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the October 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Fusion Fuel Green Price Performance

HTOOW opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06. Fusion Fuel Green has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.51.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Featured Stories

Fusion Fuel Green PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells miniaturized PEM electrolyzers to produce green hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and rest of southern Europe. The company offers HEVO-Chain, a centralized PEM electrolyzer; and HEVO-Solar, a grid-independent hydrogen generator.

