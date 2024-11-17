Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the October 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Down 1.9 %
GPIQ opened at $48.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.60 million, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.02. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $49.81.
Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.4137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%.
Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF
About Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF
The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.
