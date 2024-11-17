Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the October 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

GPIQ opened at $48.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.60 million, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.02. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $49.81.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.4137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF

About Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPIQ. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,418,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,481,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 102,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 50,541 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 688.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 37,081 shares in the last quarter.

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

