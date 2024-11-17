GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 144,903 Shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Free Report) by 87.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 310,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,903 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Akoya Biosciences were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,724,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,454,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after buying an additional 46,131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 16.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 64.3% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Akoya Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum cut Akoya Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akoya Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.57.

NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.73. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $119.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

