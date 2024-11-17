GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 20,838 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,838 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.10% of Wabash National worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WNC. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the second quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 353.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNC opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.54. Wabash National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.35 million. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a positive return on equity of 22.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

