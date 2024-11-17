GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 5,038 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Celsius were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Celsius by 231.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,946,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,722 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Celsius by 18.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,313,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,737,000 after buying an additional 2,567,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Celsius by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,966,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,877,000 after buying an additional 1,333,217 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at $99,746,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth $76,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $2,454,981.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,449,672. This represents a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CELH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on Celsius from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Celsius Trading Down 4.7 %

CELH opened at $25.66 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $99.62. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average of $49.62.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

