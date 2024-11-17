GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 6,677 Shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Park Aerospace were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Park Aerospace in the second quarter valued at about $543,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,150,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,256,000 after acquiring an additional 229,720 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Park Aerospace by 1,704.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Park Aerospace by 166.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PKE opened at $14.71 on Friday. Park Aerospace Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96. The company has a market cap of $293.61 million, a PE ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.63.

Park Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 6.61%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Park Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Park Aerospace Profile

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

