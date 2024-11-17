GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,291 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Get eBay alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in eBay by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,321,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524,934 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 17.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,964,196 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,394,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,649 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at about $73,777,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in eBay in the second quarter worth about $71,593,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in eBay by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,705,345 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $360,211,000 after buying an additional 1,216,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $336,993.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,833,196.22. This trade represents a 1.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. This represents a 26.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,016 shares of company stock worth $3,015,417. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.87.

View Our Latest Research Report on eBay

eBay Stock Down 1.4 %

EBAY stock opened at $61.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.47. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.97 and a 12-month high of $67.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.