GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 12,985 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,985 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Capital World Investors boosted its position in CVS Health by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,491,643,000 after buying an additional 3,232,172 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,917,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,024,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,225 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,143,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,048,351,000 after purchasing an additional 184,297 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,936,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $764,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,931 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,963,508 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $555,406,000 after buying an additional 389,166 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $53.19 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.71 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.55.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.51%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

