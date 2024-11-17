GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 4,222 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 42.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.95.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $201.12 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $150.81 and a fifty-two week high of $220.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $183.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.46.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.12%.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 39.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The trade was a 10.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,548 shares of company stock worth $5,341,235. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

