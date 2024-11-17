GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Biogen by 82.8% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total value of $88,018.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,633.52. This trade represents a 7.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Biogen from $234.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $292.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Biogen from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIIB

Biogen Stock Down 3.0 %

BIIB stock opened at $159.99 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $159.60 and a one year high of $268.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.99 and a 200-day moving average of $207.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of -0.06.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.4 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.