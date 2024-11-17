GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) by 144.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,362 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.41% of Orion Office REIT worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,122,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after purchasing an additional 189,201 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 35.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after buying an additional 525,400 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Orion Office REIT by 56.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 618,291 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Orion Office REIT by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 59,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONL opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.99. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $6.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.97%.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

