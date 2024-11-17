GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 60,840 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 460.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 396.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 571.4% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PBR. HSBC lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Hsbc Global Res cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $15.40 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.40 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.24.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $17.91.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a yield of 16.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous Variable dividend of $0.17. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.