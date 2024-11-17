GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 36,150 Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,682,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,138 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,848,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,511,000 after purchasing an additional 388,067 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,469,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,337,000 after purchasing an additional 75,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,176,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,090,000 after buying an additional 8,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $18,070,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:AKR opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.71. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 273.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.46. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $25.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.88 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 0.48%. Acadia Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 844.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on AKR shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Compass Point raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Acadia Realty Trust

About Acadia Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.