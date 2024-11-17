GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after buying an additional 12,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $235.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.98 and a 1-year high of $304.39. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.91 and a beta of 0.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,563,480. This represents a 16.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALNY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $282.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.50.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

