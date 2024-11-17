GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 194.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at $82,523,000. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 87.4% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,833,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,252,000 after acquiring an additional 855,099 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 469.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 686,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,037,000 after purchasing an additional 565,645 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,032,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $62.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.27. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $73.46.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 47.91% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently -60.34%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

