GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $780,000 Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 117.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 767.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 74.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on POR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,902.90. The trade was a 14.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $46.65 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.93.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.66 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 10.30%. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.70%.

About Portland General Electric

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.