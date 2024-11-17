GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $790,000 Stock Position in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.32% of Potbelly worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBPB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Potbelly during the second quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Potbelly by 9,350.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Potbelly in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $10.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $302.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.21. Potbelly Co. has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $14.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PBPB. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Potbelly in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Potbelly from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Potbelly Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

