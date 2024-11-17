GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $827,000 Position in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 240,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,132 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Repare Therapeutics were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RPTX. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 53.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 46,648 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 30.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 107,700 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Repare Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Repare Therapeutics Price Performance

RPTX stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.72. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40.

Repare Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.