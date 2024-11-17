GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $855,000 Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,085 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Marten Transport worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Marten Transport during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Marten Transport by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the third quarter worth $263,000. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Marten Transport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Insider Activity at Marten Transport

In other news, Director Jerry M. Bauer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.81 per share, for a total transaction of $158,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,379.64. This represents a 6.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marten Transport Stock Performance

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $21.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average is $17.40.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Marten Transport had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $237.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marten Transport

(Free Report)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.