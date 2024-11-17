GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $896,000 Stock Holdings in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 83.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,940 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc grew its stake in SharkNinja by 17.8% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 419,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,621,000 after buying an additional 63,299 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,942,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in SharkNinja by 1,218.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 89,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 83,141 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SharkNinja in the third quarter worth $23,874,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 4,000.0% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SharkNinja Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:SN opened at $100.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.25 and a 12-month high of $112.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SharkNinja from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SharkNinja from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SN

SharkNinja Profile

(Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.