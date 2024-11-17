GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $898,000 Stock Holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 75.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in IES were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IESC. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IES by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its position in IES by 4.0% in the third quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of IES by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IES by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of IES by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IESC opened at $258.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.38. IES Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.50 and a twelve month high of $297.07.

IES announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,535,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,071,714.78. This represents a 8.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 47,861 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.29, for a total value of $7,575,917.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,036,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,044,197.36. This represents a 0.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,208 shares of company stock worth $16,967,207. 59.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

