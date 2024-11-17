GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $921,000 Stock Holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 102,373 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,531,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 21,119 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 4,307.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 547,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 535,301 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 77,510 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 247,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 43,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 1.45. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.60.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Allen Bailey sold 4,557 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $38,415.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,356 shares in the company, valued at $112,591.08. The trade was a 25.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

