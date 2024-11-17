GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,303 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vimeo by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMEO has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Vimeo from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of VMEO opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.53. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 2.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $7.28.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Vimeo had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $104.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

