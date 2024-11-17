GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $807,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Rockport Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $755,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 89.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

IWM stock opened at $228.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.93 and a 200-day moving average of $213.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.15 and a fifty-two week high of $242.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

