GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 199.7% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,658,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,007,000 after buying an additional 3,321,434 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth about $264,729,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,058,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $674,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,933 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,884,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 722.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,738,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $231,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ares Management from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 10,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $1,466,846.84. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 191,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,665,245.68. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Berry sold 57,500 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total transaction of $8,092,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 456,702 shares in the company, valued at $64,276,239.48. This trade represents a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 561,280 shares of company stock worth $83,030,436. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ARES stock opened at $167.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.79. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $101.44 and a 1 year high of $175.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.58 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 12.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.43%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

