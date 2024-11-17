GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Holdings in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of MediaAlpha as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,119,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,168,000 after acquiring an additional 276,641 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter worth $4,062,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter worth $7,956,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 535.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 487,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 410,764 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

MediaAlpha Stock Performance

Shares of MAX opened at $11.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average of $16.75. The company has a market cap of $778.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.06 and a beta of 1.23. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $25.78.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. MediaAlpha had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $259.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.96 million. Analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MediaAlpha

In other news, insider Eugene Nonko sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $1,488,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,550,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,058,963.30. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

