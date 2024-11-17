GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 28,584 Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 14,531 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,300.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $1,340,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,000. This trade represents a 27.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.4 %

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $73.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $196.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.00 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.11%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APLS. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on APLS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.