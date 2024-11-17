GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $795,000 Position in Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metallus during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new position in Metallus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $609,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Metallus during the third quarter worth approximately $414,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Metallus in the third quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Metallus in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 77.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Metallus stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.41. Metallus Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $24.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

