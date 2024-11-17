GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total transaction of $154,511.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,151.36. This represents a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.1 %

ROK stock opened at $286.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.08. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $242.81 and a one year high of $312.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $269.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.87.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.13.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

