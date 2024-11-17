GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Stock Position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,049 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Sun Country Airlines worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,677,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,577,000 after purchasing an additional 75,252 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 14.2% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,705,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,332,000 after buying an additional 336,086 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 10.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,899,000 after buying an additional 112,397 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 40.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 901,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after buying an additional 257,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 114.5% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 808,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,152,000 after acquiring an additional 431,515 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Sun Country Airlines

In other news, VP John Gyurci sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,407 shares in the company, valued at $162,799.10. The trade was a 17.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Davis sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $30,688.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,652.58. This represents a 5.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,720 shares of company stock worth $694,763 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNCY. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $14.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $788.28 million, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $17.56.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.30 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Country Airlines Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

