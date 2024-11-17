GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,886 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,830 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 19.1% in the third quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 13,656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 7.7% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 209,517 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,024 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 29.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,560 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 103.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,769 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 20,211 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of GSK stock opened at $33.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.69. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

GSK Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3928 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. GSK’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

GSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Argus raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays raised shares of GSK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Insider Activity at GSK

In other GSK news, major shareholder Plc Gsk acquired 2,791,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,335,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,775,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,205,528. This trade represents a 19.97 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

