Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 1,391 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,735,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,658 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,237,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,169,000 after purchasing an additional 189,444 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.7% in the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 7,124,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,967,000 after purchasing an additional 253,821 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,316,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,722,000 after buying an additional 54,153 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,807,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,860,000 after buying an additional 290,720 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 42.19%. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.9%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Maxim Group lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

