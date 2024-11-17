Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 586 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,462,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,010,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,968,000 after buying an additional 83,965 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,744,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,143,000 after acquiring an additional 28,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 147.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 24,754 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWL opened at $143.68 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.07 and a fifty-two week high of $147.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.