Harbour Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.0% during the third quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 4,252.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 88,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 86,545 shares during the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 251,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 124,500 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 64.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 294,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 115,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 79.9% during the second quarter. Mark Asset Management LP now owns 340,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 151,265 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $552,817.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 521,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,620.60. This represents a 11.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $74,370.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,472.89. This trade represents a 5.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,636 shares of company stock worth $904,677 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SOFI opened at $13.63 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.30, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.94.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.59 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 8.38%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.32.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

