Harbour Investments Inc. Grows Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at about $277,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock opened at $109.94 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a one year low of $85.39 and a one year high of $121.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.06.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Profile

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.