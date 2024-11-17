Harbour Investments Inc. Has $335,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,333,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,272,000 after buying an additional 848,067 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.4% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,567,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,402,000 after acquiring an additional 894,065 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,761,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,949,000 after acquiring an additional 185,601 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,559,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,058,000 after acquiring an additional 75,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,072,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,747,000 after acquiring an additional 872,043 shares during the period.

BSCQ stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $19.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

