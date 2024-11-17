Harbour Investments Inc. Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 41.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $272,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of IWV stock opened at $335.11 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $255.58 and a 12 month high of $344.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $328.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.80.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

