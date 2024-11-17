Harbour Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Calvert US Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CVSE)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calvert US Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CVSE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Calvert US Select Equity ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Calvert US Select Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CVSE opened at $68.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 million, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.98. Calvert US Select Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $53.85 and a 1 year high of $70.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.27 and a 200 day moving average of $65.63.

About Calvert US Select Equity ETF

The Calvert US Select Equity ETF (CVSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of select US large-cap companies that supports sustainability through global environmental or societal activities and are considered leaders in managing financially material ESG factors.

