Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 815 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 36,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 61,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 48,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.64. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $49.81.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

