Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Short Interest Update

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the October 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Get Henderson Land Development alerts:

Henderson Land Development Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HLDCY opened at $3.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02. Henderson Land Development has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $3.56.

Henderson Land Development Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0514 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th.

Henderson Land Development Company Profile

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Hotel Room Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Land Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Land Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.