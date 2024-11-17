Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Price Down 0.1% Following Insider Selling

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $402.90 and last traded at $405.18. Approximately 645,641 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 3,369,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $405.72.

Specifically, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total value of $9,030,368.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. This represents a 51.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.00.

The firm has a market cap of $405.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $399.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.34.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,700,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,767,449,000 after buying an additional 433,126 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 36,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,381,000. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 1.8% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,781 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

