InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Short Interest Update

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
InPost Stock Performance
INPOY opened at $9.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.98. InPost has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $10.17.
InPost Company Profile
