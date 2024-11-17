Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Stake Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $36,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 633.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 81.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $260.12 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $160.19 and a 1 year high of $279.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.27.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

