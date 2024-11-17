iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 149,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 37,204 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $9,903,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 80,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,204,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 30,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

EFG stock opened at $97.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.52. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.