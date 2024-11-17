JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Decreased by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.9% of Platform Technology Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $245.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $150.09 and a twelve month high of $248.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.92. The firm has a market cap of $690.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

