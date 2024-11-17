KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Short Interest Up 28.0% in October

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the October 15th total of 29,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

KALA BIO Stock Performance

NASDAQ KALA opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 3.07. KALA BIO has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.29.

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.50. Equities analysts predict that KALA BIO will post -11.76 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KALA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of KALA BIO in a research report on Monday, August 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of KALA BIO in a report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KALA BIO

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KALA BIO stock. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 443,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,000. KALA BIO makes up about 1.0% of SR One Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. SR One Capital Management LP owned approximately 15.76% of KALA BIO at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KALA BIO

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

