Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,960 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 82.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 39,777.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 35,360.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.42. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Several analysts recently commented on KOS shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Kosmos Energy from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

