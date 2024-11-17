Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $612,000 Stock Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 78.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 38.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 12.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on STAAR Surgical from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

STAAR Surgical Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59 and a beta of 0.61. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $26.62 and a 12 month high of $52.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.28.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.