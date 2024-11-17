Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Stock Price Up 0.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDTGet Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $96.00. The stock traded as high as $86.88 and last traded at $86.48. 2,390,114 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 6,198,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MDT. Daiwa America raised shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,643,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,486,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 261,325 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,642,000 after buying an additional 31,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 689,131 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $62,042,000 after acquiring an additional 42,112 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

